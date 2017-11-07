ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Right On Band uses music to bridge political gap

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
When you think about music and politics, you probably think of bands with a political message. But one rock band has made a name for itself by playing good-time tunes for all politicians, including four presidents.

It's is a story about bridging the divide between Republicans and Democrats, one song at a time, using the sounds of the 1970s.

A keyboard player and a singer originally from the New York area have found a measure of fame playing for both sides of the aisle in the Washington DC area. They are the keepers of the flame of funk, with Motown in the mix, and a big dose of disco.

"It's music that makes your heartbeat," said The Right On Band's "Diva Extraordinaire," Arline Burton.

But that's not what makes the group so unique.

"Pretty sure we're the only band that can say we've played for four sitting presidents," founder Nigel Holland said.

The group played an Inaugural Ball for President Donald Trump, and one for President Barack Obama before that. They've also been to the White House for the Congressional Ball during the administration of President George W. Bush, who Holland presented with a unique pair of cowboy boots covered in gold glitter to match the platform shoes he wears onstage.

Burton presented First Lady Laura Bush with one of the singer's trademark boas, for which the musicians received thank you letters on White House stationary.

"They loved our outfits," Burton said.

President Bill Clinton declined their invitation to play the saxophone, but he remain's Burton's favorite president.

"He just made us feel at home, because he was a musician," Burton said.

Burton grew up in the South Bronx, while Holland was raised on Long Island. They've been performing together for two decades now.

"It's not about us," Holland said. "It's about the crowd. We want to make sure they have a good time."

And a good time is had, even by those who weren't born yet when the music they play topped the charts.

"It's not a spectator sport," Holland said. "You got to get involved, and that's what really separates us from other bands."

And it turns out that what works at the White House will work in any house.

"It's about getting emotion out of the crowd, getting them to feel something," Holland said. "If you want to hear music played perfectly, get a DJ."

"Have a good time" is the only message in their music, and what could be more bipartisan than that?
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmusic
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Woman's Sam's Club karaoke video goes viral
JUST KIDDING! Diddy's not changing name to 'Brother Love'
Final 'Coco' trailer is all about family
Judge ignores recommendation, sends Meek Mill to prison
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD digging in backyard of home after buried body tip
32-year-old police sergeant suffers stroke, dies on duty
Human remains found on Long Island ID'd as missing teens
Video shows MTA worker dragging man through subway
Survivors: Texas gunman shot crying babies point-blank
Texas gunman once escaped from mental health center
Police identify 2 teens killed in single car crash
Judge ignores recommendation, sends Meek Mill to prison
Show More
How to fix iPhone glitch that's creating bizarre typos
Teen girl killed, man wounded in Brooklyn shooting
Voters head to the polls in race for NYC mayor
Video: Woman uses broom to fight off man attacking husband
Murphy, Guadagno face off in election to replace Christie as NJ governor
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos