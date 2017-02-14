ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Road to Gold - A Year at the Movies

NEW YORK --
Watch "The Road to Gold - A Year at the movies" on ABC7NY and be ready for the all-out, star-studded competition that is Oscars night!

First, we take a look at the best acting catagories; Best Actor, Actress and Best supporting Actor and Actress: Everything you need to know about all the major players and dramas ahead at the 2017 Academy Awards!

 

Eyewtiness News' Sandy Kenyon and co-host Dana Fleming also give a primer on the nine Films vying for Best Picture, and along with those major categories, we also cover Best Animated and Best Song.

The show will also take a look at some of the big flops in 2016.

Plus, Sandy is in Brooklyn where the Oscar statues go to literally "get their gold on."

Carson Kressley shares insights into Red Carpet Fashions, ahead of the roll-out of the red carpet.

And we'll check out the growing trend of luxury movie theatres.

We hope you can join us for Road to Gold- A Year at the Movies on Saturday, February 25th, only on ABC7NY.

Coming up February 25th on ABC7NY.

