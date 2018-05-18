ROYAL FAMILY

The royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton married in front of 1,900 guests and an estimated global audience of 2 billion people. (Tom Hevezi/AP Photo)

Prince William and Miss Catharine Middleton married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey.

The couple married in front of 1,900 guests and an estimated global audience of 2 billion people. The service was conduced by the Dean of Westminster, and the Archbishop of Canterbury married the couple. The Bishop of London gave the address.

Prince Harry was the best man and Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate, was the maid of honor. Kate had four bridesmaids: Lady Louise Windsor, 7, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, 8, Grace van Cutsem, 3, and Eliza Lopes, 3. Prince William had two page boys: William (Billy) Lowther-Pinkerton, 10, and Tom Pettifer, 8.

Middleton wore a satin and lace Alexander McQueen gown that is estimated to have cost more than $400,000. She also wore a Cartier Halo tiara which was lent by Queen Elizabeth II. The tiara was given to then-Princess Elizabeth by her mother on her 18th birthday.

The Queen hosted a reception for the couple at Buckingham Palace, and Prince Charles, William's father, hosted a private dinner in the evening. The couple had a multi-tiered fruit cake with cream and white icing that was made by Fiona Cairns.

The couple shared two kisses in front of the public on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
entertainmentroyal familyroyalsRoyal Weddingweddingwedding dressprince williamkate middleton
