Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
NJ Transit service resumes after downed wires
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
School closings and delays from abc7NY
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storm here!
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: Alternative facts, Baron Trump, Star Wars, Stevie Wonder
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1716909" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
David Novarro has what's trending.
WABC
By
David Novarro
Monday, January 23, 2017 05:15PM
Related Topics:
entertainment
the trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Guitarist Steve Jones talks 'Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol'
'Star Wars' Episode VIII gets a name
#RocktheDots with Minnie Mouse for National Polka Dot Day
Sandy Kenyon reviews M. Night Shyamalan's 'Split'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter brings strong winds, torrential rain
Scaffold dangles off building in Jersey City
NJ Transit service resumes after downed wires
Winds blow roof off condo in NJ; AirTrain service halted
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
TIPS: How to be prepared for a Nor'easter
Exclusive video: NYC store owner chases attacker with chair
Child found dead had history of epilepsy; Parents questioned
Show More
1 year ago today, record-breaking snowstorm buried NYC
Driver killed when head hits tree while parking
2 suspects arrested in deadly San Antonio mall shooting
Photos: Fracture in Turnpike bridge connecting PA, NJ
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Winds blow roof off condo in NJ; AirTrain service halted
Large sinkhole opens in Washington Heights, swallows cars
Child found dead had history of epilepsy; Parents questioned
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York