Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Source: At least 2 hurt in police-involved shooting in Newark
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE: Update on hostage situation at Delaware maximum-security prison
Full Story
Email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: Black History Month, Obama vacation, Johnny Depp, etc.
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1732264" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
David Novarro has what's trending (WABC)
WABC
By
David Novarro
Wednesday, February 01, 2017 05:14PM
Related Topics:
entertainment
the trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beyonce pregnant with twins, shares baby bump Instagram
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
Billy Joel's storied history at MSG
The Trend: Internet wishes Justin Timberlake a happy birthday
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Source: At least 2 hurt in police-involved shooting in Newark
Official: Inmates take guards hostage at maximum-security prison
Boyfriend charged with killing woman, stuffing body in trunk
Doctor blocked from returning home sues President Trump
Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
Woman gets snake stuck in ear
Officer, firefighter rescue woman after fiery crash on LIE
Show More
Exclusive: 2 subway derailments at same location a mystery
Police: Man smuggled cocaine in tuna, corn cans to JFK Airport
Bus driver, aide help stop series of attacks on young girls
Regents question with Israeli-Palestinian cartoon sparks controversy
School worker accused of selling drugs during lunch suspended
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Police: Worker at Staten Island school sold drugs during lunch break
Senate GOP united, Democrats skeptical of Trump court pick
11 arrested in Midtown after protest over SCOTUS pick
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York