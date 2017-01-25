Live Broadcast
BREAKING NEWS
New York City Mayor de Blasio responds to President Trump's immigration plan
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Full Story
Email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: George Orwell, Tim Daly, Girl Dancing with Grandma
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1720714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
David Novarro has what's trending. (WABC)
WABC
By
David Novarro
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 05:11PM
Related Topics:
entertainment
the trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 times 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' blazed a trail
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore
Guitarist Steve Jones talks 'Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Large building fire burning in Queens; 7 train impacted
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
Victim identified after body parts found in the Bronx, family speaks out
Police: Teen sleeping with teacher extorted thousands from her
MTA board votes to keep base fare, reduce bonuses
Trump moves on border wall, takes aim at sanctuary cities
Show More
Oscar De La Hoya suspected of DUI in California
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
McDonald's to give away bottles of special sauce on Thursday
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
Man hailed as a hero for finding missing teen with autism
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Police question person-of-interest in Staten Island double shooting
MTA board votes to keep base fare, reduce bonuses
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
More Video
