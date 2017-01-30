  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Democrats respond to President Trump's executive order on immigration
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Trend: Ocean's 8

EMBED </>More News Videos

David Novarro has "The Trend" for January 30, 2017. (WABC)

By
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Guitarist Steve Jones talks 'Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol'
Backstage with Sandy: 'Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol'
Celebs get political at the SAG Awards
See the new trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast' on 'The Bachelor' tonight
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
6 killed in Canada mosque shooting; Trudeau calls it terror
Calls for boycott of Starbucks over plans to hire 10,000 refugees
Trump: Airport chaos caused by protests, Schumer's tears
Police investigating triple homicide inside Maplewood home
Warning about phone scammers asking 'Can you hear me?'
Innocent bystander wounded in deadly shooting at LI deli
Show More
Fmr. President George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital
NYPD: Woman killed when elderly driver accidentally hits gas
Officials: Men dressed as 'furries' sexually abused boy
Video: Newark auxiliary bishop attacked by parishioner
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Newark
More News
Top Video
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Newark
The best buys and busts for February
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video