Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: Prince Williams, Kate Middelton's children celebrate first Christmas mass
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1673877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
David Novarro has what's trending on this Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 (WABC)
Monday, December 26, 2016 05:13PM
Related Topics:
entertainment
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
George Michael, pop superstar, dies of heart failure at age 53
Sandy reviews 'Why Him?' father vs daughter's boyfriend fight
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
Carrie Fisher in stable condition, Debbie Reynolds says
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
Ex-teacher, son fathered by student found dead in apartment
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family for Christmas
George Michael, pop superstar, dies of heart failure at age 53
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Woman uses technology to scare package thief away
Wildlife center thanks social media for stolen falcon's return
Show More
Man slashes pit bull's throat after it attacks his poodle
Underground gas line fire causes subway disruptions in Midtown
Millions worth of fur coats stolen from store on Upper East Side
Man and woman stabbed in East Village apartment complex
Arrest made after newborn left in trashcan
More News
Top Video
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family for Christmas
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Security increased at St. Patrick's Cathedral after FBI warning
Shoppers hit the stores for day after Christmas discounts and returns
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2016 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York