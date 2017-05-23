ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Trend: Social media used to reunite loved ones after Manchester explosion

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro has the Trend. (WABC)

By
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actor Roger Moore, former James Bond star, dies at 89
This season's best dances from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Rachel makes connections on 'The Bachelorette'
Sir Roger Moore through the years
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn College campus
Residents flee down fire escapes to escape Brooklyn fire
Amber Alert canceled after 12-year-old New York girl found safe
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Manchester police ID concert bomber, hunt for accomplices
PD: Man hired from child care website sexually abused girl
Police: Man angry he can't pump own gas in NJ punches worker
Show More
Suspicious fire destroys home before sex offender can move in
Actor Roger Moore, former James Bond star, dies at 89
NYC school won't move prom over Ramadan conflict
69-year-old homeless man beaten over catcalls dies
'Soup Nazi' company's CFO facing tax evasion charges
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Manchester police ID concert bomber, hunt for accomplices
NYPD stepping up patrols following concert bombing
Trump pushes for Mideast peace, but avoids thorny details
More Video