ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Trend: Valentine's Day is for dogs, too

EMBED </>More News Videos

David Novarro has more on what's trending Tuesday, Feb. 14. (WABC)

By
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A rare look behind the scenes of 'The View'
Watch it February 25th at 7pm, only on ABC7NY
Meet the first African-American 'Bachelorette'
Broadway 'Newsies' coming to the big screen
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pedro Hernandez guilty in murder, kidnapping of Etan Patz
VIDEO: Jurors explain conviction in Etan Patz murder
Fire destroys at least 12 boats at marina in New Jersey
Family, friends mourn murdered Ohio State student
Baby girl born in parking lot of Brookdale Hospital
FBI doubles reward to $20,000 in murder of ABC7 producer
Exclusive: Homeless families placed in buildings run by NYC's worst landlords
Show More
Happy Valentine's Day: Man sues Uber after app glitch reveals cheating
Prosecutors: Suspect in missing teen's murder taped by accomplice
PD frustrated after burglar saved from snow drift nabbed again
Veteran staging upside-down flag protest targeted by thieves
Saved: Big Apple Circus to return under new ownership
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Prosecutors: Suspect in missing teen's murder taped by accomplice
Strong winds cause downed trees, power losses in NY area
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy
More Video