Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Trend: White House puts together tribute to President Obama
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1694304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
David Novarro takes a look at what's trending. (WABC)
WABC
By
David Novarro
Monday, January 09, 2017 05:14PM
Related Topics:
entertainment
the trend
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Trump fires back at 'overrated' Streep after Globes speech
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Behind the scenes at 'Curtain Up'
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes at Curtain Up
Martin Shkreli's Twitter account suspended for harassment
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Elderly man killed by hit-and-run driver in Williamsburg
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
Grocery store trip ends with kids seeing father murdered
Trump fires back at 'overrated' Streep after Globes speech
Orlando officer fatally shot; 2nd cop dies in manhunt crash
Police: Woman raped by livery cab driver in Brooklyn
Show More
Exclusive: Elderly mugging victim describes terrifying attack in the Bronx
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
Feds tell NJ towns to stop painting center lines blue
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Vandals use marbles to damage 28 Bronx businesses
More News
Top Video
Your Eyewitness News Update
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Crews work to ensure smooth Monday commute following winter storm
Airport gunman could face death penalty as search for motive continues
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York