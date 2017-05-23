ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Perfect 10 dances from this season of 'Dancing with the Stars'

EMBED </>More Videos

In a season of incredible dances, these were the ones that the judges loved the most. (ABC)

The season finale of Dancing with the Stars begins Monday, May 22 on ABC. Before you watch, take a look back at the perfect 10 dances from this season.

In week six, Heather Morris and dancing partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy became the first dancing duo to earn a perfect 10 score with their sultry Ramba performance. Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy would earn a perfect 10 next week with their Argentine Tango.

Kordei and Chmerkovskiy earned perfect 10s in weeks eight and nine with their Contemporary and Jazz routines. Simone Biles and partner Sasha Farber earned two perfect 10s in week nine with their Rumba and Jive performances.

Watch the two-part Dancing with the Stars finale, beginning Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
