Todd Haynes's "Wonderstruck" Announced as NYFF55 Centerpiece Film

Julianne Moore plays a dual role in the film chosen to be the Centerpiece of the 2017 New York Film Festival.Adapted from a young-adult novel by The Invention of Hugo Cabret author Brian Selznick, "Wonderstruck" is described as "an all-ages enchantment, entirely true to director Todd Haynes's sensibility: an intelligent, deeply personal, and lovingly intricate tribute to the power of obsession."The 18-day New York Film Festival highlights the best in world cinema, featuring works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent. The selection committee, chaired by Jones, also includes Dennis Lim, FSLC Director of Programming; Florence Almozini, FSLC Associate Director of Programming; and Amy Taubin, Contributing Editor, Film Comment and Sight & Sound.Earlier this summer, NYFF announced Richard Linklater's Last Flag Flying as the Opening Night selection.Tickets for the 55th New York Film Festival will go on sale September 10. VIP passes and packages are on sale now and offer one of the earliest opportunities to purchase tickets and secure seats at some of the festival's biggest events, including the just-announced Centerpiece.