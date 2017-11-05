  • LIVE VIDEO Find Your Finish! Watch runners cross the line in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Hanks helps with marriage proposal at Texas book festival

Tom Hanks attends "The Circle" premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN, Texas --
Oscar-winning actor and author Tom Hanks used a Texas Book Festival appearance to help a couple get engaged.

Hanks was in Austin on Saturday and spoke to hundreds of listeners about his new book "Uncommon Type: Some Stories."

Hanks at one point told the crowd that he was bored of taking their questions and wanted to ask one himself.

Hanks then pulled out a piece of paper and said that a man in the crowd, Ryan McFarling, had a question for a woman named Nikki Young. Hanks said the question was: "Nikki, will you marry me?"

The couple went on stage, McFarling got down on one knee and gave Young a ring.

Hanks then hugged the newly engaged woman and offered his best wishes to the couple.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttom hanksentertainmentmarriage
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fans celebrate unveiling of Selena's Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations
Sandy Kenyon reviews Marvel blockbuster 'Thor: Ragnarok'
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Lady Bird'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Geoffrey Kamworor, Shalane Flanagan win TCS New York City Marathon
Manuela Schar wins New York City Marathon women's wheelchair race
Traffic and transit changes for the TCS NYC Marathon
Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral for victims of bike path rampage
Search on for man who fatally stabbed deacon inside halfway house
Hundreds turn out at wake for NJ man killed in truck terror attack
Unprecedented security for TCS NYC Marathon after truck attack
Anthony Weiner to report to prison on Monday
Show More
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Brentwood
Teenager fatally shot in front of Brooklyn apartment building
Port Authority officer struck by suspect fleeing JFK Airport
President Trump arrives in Japan, plays golf with Prime Minister
Water in Lincoln Center fountain mysteriously dyed yellow
More News
Photos
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
More Photos