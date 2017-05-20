ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Hanks shames Upper East Side serial parking ticket offender on Twitter

Sandra Bookman has the story.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Oscar-award winning actor Tom Hanks shamed a serial parking ticket offender on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.


The 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sully' actor tweeted a photo along with the caption 'Sir? Move. Your. Car! Hanx.'
The burgundy car had at least half a dozen tickets stuffed under the windshield.

The NYPD tweeted back thanking Hanks. When officers found the car, they found that all of the tickets had been paid.
