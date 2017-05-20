Oscar-award winning actor Tom Hanks shamed a serial parking ticket offender on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.The 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sully' actor tweeted a photo along with the caption 'Sir? Move. Your. Car! Hanx.'The burgundy car had at least half a dozen tickets stuffed under the windshield.The NYPD tweeted back thanking Hanks. When officers found the car, they found that all of the tickets had been paid.