Mariah Carey tops YouTube's most played Christmas songs of the holiday season

Mariah Carey's iconic holiday song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" once again topped YouTube's list of most popular Christmas songs with over 100 million views so far in December 2017.


Carey's Christmas jingle beat out songs from pop stars and YouTube artists by receiving over 7 million views daily. The song is expected to continue to climb up the YouTube Music Global Top 100 where it is currently number 15.



Justin Bieber's "Mistletoe" is the second most popular song this month, followed by a powerful rendition of "Angels We Have Heard on High" featuring The Piano Guys, Peter Hollens, David Archuleta and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.


A capella singing group Pentatonix hold the next three spots with their performances of "Little Drummer Boy," "Deck The Halls" and "Carol of the Bells."

