ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Top Gun 2' to start filming soon, Tom Cruise says

Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

SYDNEY --
The Danger Zone may have gotten old and dusty, but Tom Cruise says he's about to fly back in.

The 54-year-old actor says the long-discussed sequel to "Top Gun" is a sure thing and should start shooting soon.

Cruise made the announcement Wednesday in response to questions from anchors on the Australian morning news show "Sunrise."

The actor said filming will likely begin within the next year. He added, "It's definitely happening."

Cruise has said in similar interviews that the film was in development and a strong possibility, but has not offered such clear confirmation.

The 1986 Reagan-era flyboy epic propelled Cruise to superstar status.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the original, had been dropping hints too. He posted a picture of himself and Cruise on Saturday's 31st anniversary of the original's release.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newsmovie sequelsmovies
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
News anchor finds co-worker's lost earring on live TV
Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview
'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24
Stars talk about 'General Hospital's' Nurses Ball
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Abandoned newborn found behind grocery store
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
4 bodies found inside tent at the highest camp on Everest
Amber Alert canceled after 12-year-old New York girl found safe
Correction officer charged after weapon goes off in bar
'Network' of attackers investigated in Manchester bombing
NYPD secures Hudson River as Fleet Week begins
Show More
Queens school employee arrested, accused of groping woman
Gas leak at home near LIRR station causes delays
Plane evacuated after catching fire at Newark Airport
Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn College campus
PD: Man hired from child care website sexually abused girl
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos