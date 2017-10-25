HALLOWEEN

Using makeup to transform for Halloween

Kemberly Richardson's transformation

Kemberly Richardson
Halloween is the Super Bowl of the make up industry, when you can throw caution to the wind and transform into anything you like.

At Kryolan at 277 Bleeker Street in Greenwich Village, the team can create elaborate looks using prosthetics, makeup, glitter, just about anything. Custom looks start at $250 and can take several hours. They can also do simpler looks which start at $100. You must book an appointment. You can buy the shop's special Halloween kits which range in price from $50-$75 and do your makeup at home

At Blushington at 1195 Lexington Ave on the Upper East Side, the team is focusing on four superhero inspired face painting looks that start at $100. They are elegant and sophisticated.

If you can't make it to a shop, the Glamsquad will come to you. Custom creations run $200, that's for a two-hour session. 90 minutes will cost $125. All of the magic is done at your home.

Happy Halloween!
