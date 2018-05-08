Two of rapper Cardi B's bodyguards are being sought after a Bronx man was assaulted while seeking her autograph outside an Upper East Side hotel.The victim, a 33-year-old man, was asking for the autograph outside the Mark Hotel at around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.She declined, but he kept pushing closer.Two members of her entourage then intervened.One pushed the man to the ground, another kicked him in the head while he was on the ground.Three men fled the scene.The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in stable conditionPolice are looking to talk to the two members who were allegedly involved in the assault.----------