ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Reports of gunfire at Barclays Future rap concert, but no shots fired, police say

Gunfire was reported at a concert at the Barclays Center Friday night, but police said there is no evidence of a shooting.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN --
Police in New York say people leaving a concert by the rapper Future reported hearing gunshots, but officers found no evidence of actual gunfire when they arrived.

Some concertgoers reported on social media that some people started running and ducking for cover Friday night after hearing the sound at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The arena later tweeted that "a loud noise ...caused concern" while fans were exiting but "there were no gunshots tonight inside."

The Barclays Center is home to the Brooklyn Nets and the Islanders hockey team.
