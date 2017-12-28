ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson named 2017's top-grossing actors

EMBED </>More Videos

Vin Diesel netted $1.6 billion in global box office receipts in 2017, according to a new ranking by Forbes. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Nobody carried a film in 2017 like Vin Diesel, the year's top-grossing actor according to a new Forbes ranking.

The success of "The Fate of the Furious" and "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage" propelled Diesel to the top of the list with $1.6 billion in global receipts, Forbes reports.

Diesel's co-star Dwayne Johnson claimed the number two spot with a $1.5 billion global gross thanks to the success of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot brought in $1.4 billion to clinch the number three spot, and Emma Watson and Johnny Depp rounded out the top five.

In compiling the list, Forbes examined box office ticket sales using data provided by Box Office Mojo. Only actors with top billing or the most screen time were eligible for the ranking, and animated films were not included.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsfinancemoneymoviesu.s. & worldcelebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actress Rose Marie of 'Dick Van Dyke Show' fame dies at 94
'Phantom Thread' movie review
#MeToo and more: The biggest entertainment stories of 2017
Review: 'Molly's Game'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
At least 12 dead, several injured in large fire in Bronx apartment building
Residents speak out about losing everything in fatal Bronx fire
PHOTOS: Several killed in devastating Bronx fire
Actress Rose Marie of 'Dick Van Dyke Show' fame dies at 94
2 yachts destroyed in fire at marina in Jersey City
Charges pending against husband in woman's stairwell death
Apple apologizes for iPhone battery problems, offers remedies
AccuWeather: Arctic air to be joined by snow
Show More
Dog rescued from icy pond in New Jersey
Daughter of police chokehold victim suffers major brain damage
NY Giants hire Dave Gettleman as General Manager
NYPD suspends 2 officers who responded to stairwell death
5 arrests after 1,000 juveniles cause disruption at mall
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Charges pending against husband in woman's stairwell death
Brooklyn apartment building without heat in bitter cold weather
Apple apologizes for iPhone battery problems, offers remedies
More Video