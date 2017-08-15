ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

MoviePass lowers price, offers one movie a day in theater for $10 a month

(Shutterstock)

Can't get enough of the big screen? This movie theater subscription service could save you a lot of money.

MoviePass has announced a new $9.95 a month plan that allows pass holders to watch one movie a day in theaters. According to a press release, over 91 percent of all theaters in the U.S. accept MoviePass. The company previously offered tiered plans that ranged from $15 - $50.

According to the National Associate of Theatre Owners, the average movie ticket price in 2016 was $8.65.

"Our vision has always been to make the moviegoing experience more affordable and enjoyable for our subscribers," said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, in a statement. "We are changing the way consumers think about going to the movies by making it possible to experience a broader array of films - from the latest summer blockbuster to a critically acclaimed documentary - through a subscription model."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttechnologymoviemovie newsmovie theater
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Brooklyn stunt driver dies on set of 'Deadpool 2'
Laurie Gelman makes debut as novelist with "Class Mom"
Jury sides with Taylor Swift in groping lawsuit against fired radio host
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Manhunt underway after person slashed on subway
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Mom, sons injured after tree falls in Central Park
Mom charged after hours-old baby found in covered in ants
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Firefighters still seeking justice 10 years after Deutsche Bank fire
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
3 people killed in 2-vehicle collision on Long Island
Show More
Brooklyn stunt driver dies on set of 'Deadpool 2'
Family, friends bid final farewell to football player killed by log
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
4 officers among 12 overcome by CO in NJ home
Cuomo considers charging drivers more to enter Manhattan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos