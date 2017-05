After the staff of "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" found out Aziz Ansari does a killer Sandy Kenyon impression, the LIVE team planned a big surprise.Ansari was the show's guest Friday. While on the show, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest set it up so Ansari would do his spot-on impression of WABC's entertainment reporter.Right after the impression, Sandy Kenyon walked out onto the stage and surprised Ansari.Take a look at the moment in the video player above.