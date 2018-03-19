ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Wendy Williams back on TV after weeks off for health issue

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on TV talk show host Wendy Williams' return from Graves Disease. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Wendy Williams has returned to TV after several weeks off the air.

Williams had taken time off earlier this year after revealing she was battling Graves Disease, an immune disorder affecting the thyroid.

"I pressed the reset button over my entire career while I was off for three weeks," she said. "Reset on everything, reset on like how I'm dealing with my health."

Speaking with Amy Robach on "Good Morning America," Williams said, "We as women...we take care of everyone but ourselves" and vowed to put herself first from now on.

Last October, Williams passed out during a live taping of her show. She now attributes that to her battle with Graves.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentwendy williamsentertainmentsandy kenyon
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Bowie in Brooklyn
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Bowie in Brooklyn
President George H.W. Bush waves to crowd at rodeo
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm watch issued for Tri-State
'Sex and the City' star announces run for New York governor
1 of Uber's self-driving vehicles kills pedestrian
Toddler dies after vanishing while playing with sibling
Mugshots: 15 charged in 'Operation Snowbank' cocaine bust
27-year-old man killed in Bronx hit and run, gun found at scene
Parents charged after baby thrown from unstrapped car seat
Police: LI road rage incident ends with 2 people struck by car
Show More
Driver sought after cheerleading coach killed when car cut off
Torture case: Siblings enjoying newfound freedom
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
Police: Naked man dies after jumping in river to evade officers
Trump's opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
More News
Top Video
Chick-Fil-A cashier returns $3 customer leaves behind
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
President George H.W. Bush waves to crowd at rodeo
Driver sought after cheerleading coach killed when car cut off
More Video