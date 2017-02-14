OSCARS

Oscars 2017: What men's styles will shine on the red carpet this year?

While the men may have it a little easier when it comes to dressing for awards season, it still takes an effort to be sure they are red carpet ready.

Roshumba Williams
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
On the Oscars red carpet, most of the attention is focused on the ladies and their gowns, but the men can't be forgotten.

Men do have several decisions to make when it comes to looking their best: Single or double breasted? Vest or no vest? Black, blue or white?

"Dress up and think old Hollywood, think Carey Grant. This is not the time to experiment. Really you want to look dapper, you want to think elegant black tie," designer and fashion expert Nick Verreos explained.

From Andrew Garfield in Gucci to Dev Patel in Burberry, many of the nominees have opted for the traditional black tie this awards season.

Some have taken risk, like Mahershala Ali, who sported an all-white tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna Couture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Both Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling ditched their ties for the Critics' Choice Awards.

But their ties were back for the Golden Globes where Gosling accessorized his white Gucci dinner jacket with a red flower.

"It's all about maybe a tie clip. It's all about a pocket square, an elegant one or even a brooch," Verreos said. "I think that would be something that adds that little bit of uniqueness to the look, but not overdo it."

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC.
