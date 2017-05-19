ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

What you need to know before watching the 'Dancing with the Stars' finale

It's been a season of incredible dances and emotional moments. Here are the storylines you need to know before watching the season finale of Dancing with the Stars on Monday, May 22.

Last episode, Simone Biles received two perfect 10 dances and was a favorite to head into the finals. But fans and judges were shocked after David Ross was selected to proceed instead.

While fans were upset that Ross proceeded to the finals, the Chicago Cubs star still has had strong support from his fans in the Windy City throughout the season. In the season opener, Ross wore a baseball uniform as he danced with partner Lindsay Arnold to "Go Cubs Go."

Earlier in the season, Rashad Jennings gave an emotional performance in honor of his dad, with whom he formerly had a tumultuous relationship. Jennings walked offstage during his performance and hugged his tearful dad in a truly heartfelt moment. The NFL star told People that they both "saved each other's life."

In the last episode, Normani Kordei shared moments that impacted her life, including the devastation of Hurricane Katrina on New Orleans, where Kordei once lived. The pop star and Fifth Harmony member also opened up about her mom's battle with cancer.

Watch the two-part Dancing with the Stars finale, beginning Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

