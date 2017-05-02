ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tony Awards 2017: Watch the nominations livestream

''Dear Evan Hansen'' star Ben Platt, left, and ''Great Comet of 1812'' star Josh Groban, right. (Susan Walsh/AP Photo|Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Broadway fans have plenty of reasons to wake up early on Tuesday: It's Tony Awards nominations day!

The announcement livestream below starts at 8:30 a.m. ET|5:30 a.m. PT.

The nominations are being announced by two Broadway veterans, Chris Jackson and Jane Krakowski. Jackson is best known for originating the role of George Washington in the Broadway production of Hamilton, while Krakowski is a Tony-winning actress who is also known for her TV shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Broadway's biggest night will be Sunday, June 11, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In the year following the massive success of Hamilton with its 11 Tonys, a variety of shows opened on Broadway, including new hits like Dear Evan Hansen and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, as well as musicals based on movies like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Amelie.


Here's the list of nominees:
Best Musical

Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Groundhog Day
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Play
A Doll's House
Indecent
Oslo
Sweat

Check back for updates as the nominees are announced.
Related Topics:
entertainmenttony awardsbroadwaybuzzworthywatercoolertheatermusicalNew York City
