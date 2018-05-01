At the Tonys this year, you'll see wizards from the world of, Disney princesses from, and a sponge who "lives in a pineapple under the sea."Tony Award nominations were announced on Tuesday morning.andwere tied for the most nominations with 12 each. Other nominated shows based on big-name franchises areandBruce Springsteen will receive a Special Tony Award for his ongoing show. John Leguizamo will receive a Special Tony Award for his body of work, includingA Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre will be awarded to Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber.Broadway's biggest night, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, will be Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.Here's the full list of nominees:Lauren Ambrose forHailey Kilgore forLaChanze forKatrina Lenk forTaylor Louderman forJessie Mueller forHarry Hadden-Paton forJoshua Henry forTony Shalhoub forEthan Slater forGlenda Jackson forCondola Rashad forLauren Ridloff forAmy Schumer forAndrew Garfield forTom Hollander forJamie Parker forMark Rylance forDenzel Washington forAriana DeBose forRenée Fleming forLindsay Mendez forAshley Park forDiana Rigg forNorbert Leo Butz forAlexander Gemignani forGrey Henson forGavin Lee forAri'el Stachel forSusan Brown forNoma Dumezweni forDeborah Findlay forDenise Gough forLaurie Metcalf forAnthony Boyle forMichael Cera forBrian Tyree Henry forNathan Lane forDavid Morse forMichael Arden forDavid Cromer forTina Landau forCasey Nicholaw forBartlett Sher forMarianne Elliott forJoe Mantello forPatrick Marber forJohn Tiffany forGeorge C. Wolfe forItamar Moses forJennifer Lee forTina Fey forKyle Jarrow forChristopher Gattelli forChristopher Gattelli forSteven Hoggett forCasey Nicholaw forJustin Peck forJohn Clancy forTom Kitt forAnnmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin forJamshied Sharifi forJonathan Tunick forDane Laffrey forScott Pask forScott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young forMichael Yeargan forDavid Zinn forMiriam Buether forJonathan Fensom forChristine Jones forSanto Loquasto forIan MacNeil and Edward Pierce forGregg Barnes forClint Ramos forAnn Roth forDavid Zinn forCatherine Zuber forJonathan Fensom forNicky Gillibrand forKatrina Lindsay forAnn Roth forAnn Roth forKevin Adams forJules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer forDonald Holder forBrian MacDevitt forTyler Micoleau forNeil Austin forPaule Constable forJules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer forPaul Russell forBen Stanton forKai Harada forPeter Hylenski forScott Lehrer forBrian Ronan forWalter Trarbach and Mike Dobson forAdam Cork forIan Dickinson forGareth Fry forTom Gibbons forDan Moses Schreier for