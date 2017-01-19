  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Coverage as events warrant
Models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid accosted by woman in NoHo

Models Bella Hadid, left, and Kendall Jenner

NOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were approached by a 22-year-old woman waving a Palestinian flag, police said, as the two walked into a NoHo apartment building Wednesday.

The woman came up to the models while they were trying to get into Gigi Hadid's Bond Street home around 6:30 p.m.

The two ignored 32-year-old Candace Jace, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, and continued into the building.

Their security then stopped Jace and held her for police.

Jace was questioned, and police said they filed a harassment complaint. No arrest was made, and Jace was released.

Paparazzi staking out the building documented the incident.
