Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were approached by a 22-year-old woman waving a Palestinian flag, police said, as the two walked into a NoHo apartment building Wednesday.The woman came up to the models while they were trying to get into Gigi Hadid's Bond Street home around 6:30 p.m.The two ignored 32-year-old Candace Jace, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, and continued into the building.Their security then stopped Jace and held her for police.Jace was questioned, and police said they filed a harassment complaint. No arrest was made, and Jace was released.Paparazzi staking out the building documented the incident.