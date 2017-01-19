NOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were approached by a 22-year-old woman waving a Palestinian flag, police said, as the two walked into a NoHo apartment building Wednesday.
The woman came up to the models while they were trying to get into Gigi Hadid's Bond Street home around 6:30 p.m.
The two ignored 32-year-old Candace Jace, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, and continued into the building.
Their security then stopped Jace and held her for police.
Jace was questioned, and police said they filed a harassment complaint. No arrest was made, and Jace was released.
Paparazzi staking out the building documented the incident.