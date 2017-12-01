ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Review of 'Wonder Wheel'

By
It's hard to believe a master filmmaker like Woody Allen would stoop to such mediocrity as 'Wonder Wheel,' which like too many of his movies, plays like a series of clumsy sketches rather than a finished work of art.

The time is Coney Island in the 1950s, and that seems like a great setting for a movie; but there is nothing wonderful about "Wonder Wheel" -- with the exception of Juno Temple who gets romanced by Justin Timberlake's 'Mikey' character after the lifeguard has already seduced her stepmother.

"When it comes to love we often turn out to be our own worst enemies," observes the stepmother: a waitress played by Kate Winslet. She is bowed if not quite broken by her marriage to 'Humpty,' a rude & crude guy overplayed by Jim Belushi. Seeing him rant and rage is like watching high school acting at its most juvenile and unsophisticated.

Next, add in his stepson who is a pyromaniac. Then, add a crazy subplot involving gangsters chasing Juno's character, and you will start to see why critics are using words like 'overwrought' to describe this mess. In a typical scene, Kate's character 'Ginny' goes, "my head is pounding. Everything is coming apart." To balance her desperation, there's a hint of joy in the Coney Island scenes which were shot on location, but the rundown apartment where this miserable family lives -- is as fake as the scenes that play out there.

"Don't you think you're being a little melodramatic?" Ginny asks at one point. Uh, YES!

Woody Allen's new movie is an unpleasant film about unpleasant people featuring some of the worst acting by major stars this year. The idea it might be part of the Oscar conversation is ridiculous.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie reviewentertainment
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Don't miss your favorite movies on '25 Days of Christmas'
Matt Lauer's social media accounts disappear
Russell Simmons steps down from companies amid allegations
'Starchitect' Bjarke Ingels changing the face of NYC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
School janitor arrested for allegedly sexually abusing teacher
Police: Teen stabbed and set on fire, met killer on Facebook
Mother murdered execution-style in Brooklyn apartment stairwell
Suspect ID'd in killing of teen social media star at Walmart
Infant drowns in bucket at gym, witnesses say
Matt Lauer's social media accounts disappear
Show More
Robbers make off with thousands in hair extensions
Police: Thief replacing packages with bags of old clothes
Man accused of stealing MTA worker's uniform in robbery
Hunting licenses being sold to infants under new law
1 person shot at pool hall in New Jersey
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos