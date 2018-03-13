Escaped New Jersey prisoner captured in Florida 23 years later

CAMDEN, New Jersey --
A man who escaped from a South Jersey prison 23 years ago is back in custody.

A New Jersey Department of Corrections spokesperson confirms that authorities caught up with 74-year-old Enrique Silva in Florida.

Silva escaped from a work detail at Riverfront State Prison in Camden in May of 1995.

Officials say he was serving an eight- to 20-year term for possession and distribution of narcotics.

