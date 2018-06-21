TEACHER ARRESTED

Former NJ teacher sentenced to prison for upskirt videos

EMBED </>More Videos

Fmr. New Jersey teacher sentenced. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 21, 2018.

MEDFORD, New Jersey --
A former New Jersey high school teacher who used a camera hidden inside a drink container to take videos up the skirts of female students is now headed to state prison.

Eric Howell received a five-year sentence Wednesday. He had pleaded guilty in March to child endangerment.

Burlington County prosecutors say the 44-year-old Maple Shade resident placed the container in his briefcase to capture video as he walked near girls at Lenape High School in Medford.

He was suspended last year when someone noticed an apparent attempt to position his briefcase beneath a student's skirt. He was later fired.

Authorities say there's no evidence that Howell shared any of the recordings.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsteacherteacher arrestedNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TEACHER ARRESTED
NY teacher accused of arranging to meet teen for sex
Camp counselor, teacher from LI accused of sex abuse
Teacher accused of paying female students to pose for him
Teacher Kayla Sprinkles accused of having sex with student
More teacher arrested
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News