Ex-NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Harrington pleads guilty to criminal charge

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A former New York Police Department official has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge involving cash and gifts from a pair of businessmen in Brooklyn.

Ex-Deputy Chief Michael Harrington entered the plea in Manhattan federal court Thursday to a charge of misapplication of property valued at $5,000 or more.

He could face up to 10 years behind bars, but a plea deal with prosecutors recommends he be sentenced to no more than six months in prison, if at all.

His lawyer, Andrew Weinstein, noted afterward that bribery charges the 52-year-old Staten Island resident once faced will be dismissed.

Harrington was arrested as part of the 2016 probe that also implicated retired NYPD Deputy Inspector James Grant and a businessman Jeremy Reichberg

Harrington admitted arranging services including a police escort for a funeral, counterterrorism protection at a midtown Manhattan synagogue at Jewish holidays and for disabled children to observe NYPD training.

Prosecutors say Harrington received tens of thousands of dollars in meals, trips, home renovations and other benefits.

Sentencing was set for June 11.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypdcorruptionpolice officerNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News