Former NYPD officer dubbed 'cannibal cop' writes horror novel

NEW YORK --
A former New York City police officer whose bizarre online exchanges about kidnapping and eating women landed him behind bars and earned him tabloid infamy as the "cannibal cop" has penned a horror novel.

Gilberto Valle was convicted in 2013 of kidnapping conspiracy, but the judge threw out the verdict.

He was instead sentenced to time served on a lower-level charge of using a restricted law enforcement database to secretly look up personal information about women he knew. He was also fired from the NYPD.

He argued the women were never in danger and it was a sexual fetish.

According to the Daily News, his book, "A Gathering of Evil" was released Jan. 4 and is about sadists who kidnap two young New Yorkers. He says it's very graphic.

