Exclusive: 2 elderly women mugged in Bronx speak out

Disturbing video from the Bronx shows the moment a man with a gun mugged two women in their 70s.It happened Tuesday on Martha Avenue in Woodlawn around 3:45 p.m. The two women, longtime friends, were headed to church for a funeral mass.Police say the man pulled up in a blue SUV, walked up to the women, threw Mary Griffin to the ground and stole her purse."Why don't you be like my son and grow up and get a job and stop doing this to people? Stop doing it, whatever your reason is, stop doing it. He must have a mom somewhere that you know, tried to bring you up the right way," Mary said.That woman's friend, who did not want to be identified, jumped in, hitting the man with her umbrella."I took a step towards them and I had an open umbrella and I swung it at him, and I hit him with the umbrella, but an open umbrella does nothing to anybody, I'm sure I don't have to tell you that," Mary's friend said. "He just took a step towards the street, grabbed my friend's purse and off he went."The suspect threw her to the ground as well."I'm angry," said Stephen Griffin, the victim's son. "They pick on the elderly all the time now it's the M.O. Just angry, very."Both women were taken to the hospital, but are now recovering at home.The ladies thank everyone in their neighborhood who heard their screams and ran out of their homes to help.The individual is described as 18 to 20 years-old, 140 pound and 5'6." He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on his chest, tan pants and brown boots.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------