EXCLUSIVE: Boy with autism left alone on bus, driver arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the exclusive from East New York, Brooklyn.

By
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A young boy was left alone on a bus for hours - now, the driver is under arrest.

Philomen Polycarpe, 58, is accused of endangering the welfare of a child a child with autism named Elijah Streety. Dwonna Johnson is the child's mother.

"I don't understand - how could you forget a child on the bus? If you take a look, you would have seen him," says Johnson.

The mini bus, owned by Y&M Transit was late picking up Elija at his Canarsie home on Monday morning. Police say when the bus got to school, the 10-year-old never got off. The driver continued to his own home in Canarsie, parked the bus and locked it up.

Nearly three hours later, a passerby spotted Elijah, who has trouble communicating, trying to get out a window. That passerby called police.

A Department of Education spokesperson released a statement saying,

"The safety of students and staff is our top priority, and this deeply troubling incident is being investigated, We are working in close partnership with the NYPD, and will ensure appropriate follow-up action is swiftly taken."

Like many children with autism, Elijah used to love the bus - however as angry as his mother is, she says she is just happy he is safe.

"I feel like there's an angel watching over my son, because there's so much bad things going on with kids right now, and I'm just happy that he's okay he's not hurt - no bumps, no scrapes - nothing," she said.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
autismbusbus driverexclusiveEast New YorkNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman fatally stabbed in the chest near Brooklyn bodega
LI man sues BMW after car's self-closing door severs thumb
Cigarette thieves use sledgehammer to break through smoke shop wall
Fire engulfs historic Long Island mansion
26-year-old woman slashed in face during subway robbery
Cast of 'Roseanne' on hand at Paley Center for premiere of new season
Judge rules against Orlando shooter's widow
Police step in to rescue man from RFK Bridge
Show More
Armed robbers steal $50,000 from Manhattan Target store
Victim in random assault: 'He punched me. I don't know why'
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
NBA G League player dies 2 days after on-court collapse
Mom, 10-month-old boy fatally struck by truck, 3 siblings hurt
More News
Top Video
Female chefs changing future of culinary industry
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Man arrested in Chicago carrying NYPD SWAT gear, loaded handgun
Armed robbers steal $50,000 from Manhattan Target store
More Video