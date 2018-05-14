GROTON, Connecticut (WABC) --It's the ultimate underwater nightmare: the feeling of being trapped in a sinking helicopter after ditching in a river, and sinking into the deep.
It happened in March, when a tour chopper splashed into the East River, pulling five passengers to their deaths.
Would you know how to survive a similar fate?
Survival Systems USA, a company in Groton, CT, has been teaching underwater survival skills for twenty years. Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger went along for the harrowing ride.
Step inside to experience the helicopter crash simulator called METS - Modular Egress Training Simulator. It can be configured to simulate any type of airplane or helicopter, and is used in ditching escape training.
Josh was taught to keep his eyes closed because in a real crash, the water may be full of hydraulic fluid or fuel that could blind him.
People are not supposed to rely on underwater vision because the light refracts and you could head towards a light thinking it's the sun on the surface, when it's really a light attached to your airplane.
