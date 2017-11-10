Police in Queens say a woman nearly struck two children on the sidewalk with her car, but kept on going.Brand new video obtained by Eyewitness News shows just how much worse this all could have been.It all began at 170th St. and Jamaica Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday.The video shows Bilkis Sharif walking down her street in Jamaica, pushing her 2-year-old and holding hands with her 6-year-old.Moments after they step out of frame, they dive back in trying to escape the yellow Mustang.It nearly mowed them all down as it jumped the curb, and then, backed off and sped away.Only Eyewitness News was there as they came home from the hospital. They were bumped and bruised, but amazingly OK."I was walking on the sidewalk, a car pushed me on my brother's stroller and it fell on my knee," said Arha Sharif, 6 years old."Of course I feel so lucky, can you imagine a car in front of you in the sidewalk! I'm too scared, I'm not scared for me, for my son," Bilkis said.And the Sharif's terror was just the beginning.A few blocks away and a few minutes later, that Mustang with North Carolina plates slammed into a house.Inside, 10-year-old Simran and her pregnant mom were eating lunch."It was like when you're in an earthquake, it was like this, it was crazy," said Simran Begun, lives in house.Eyewitnesses say the woman behind the wheel jumped out and tried to run, but an off-duty correction officer stopped her until police could arrive.In some exclusive video, you can see cops questioning the 35-year-old, in whose purse sources say they found prescription pills.They think she was under the influence of something, on her one-woman demolition spree.They took her to the hospital and got a subpoena to draw her blood.In the end it is amazing that for all this damage, all this drama, no one was seriously hurt. And for that, Bilkis is eternally grateful."God saved us, really God saved us," Bilkis said. "Really terrible day."The pregnant woman was also not injured in the crash.Police say the driver was taken into custody at the scene of the crash and charges against her are pending.