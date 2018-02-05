The victims of a home invasion in Queens are speaking out about the frightening encounter."He put the gun in my mouth and tied me up and said, if you move, you're dead and then I'm going to kill your kids," said the man we'll call John, talking about the men who terrorized his family in the South Richmond Hill section Saturday afternoon.They're sharing their story exclusively with Eyewitness News. We're hiding their faces and not using their real names.The violent encounter unfolded in the family's home near 123rd Street, something a 5-year-old little boy will never forget."They had black suits and black gloves, they tied my daddy on the floor and I laid next to the couch on the floor too," he said.His father was the first to come face to face with the suspects who said they were there to read the meters in the basement..The 29-year-old father of two told the men he didn't have access to the equipment.Just as one suspect was leaving, he turned and pulled out a gun. John's 4-year-old daughter walked in the room."He had the gun to my head and he said this is my daughter, and he pointed the gun at my daughter and he said, you make any moves and I'll kill your daughter and she was screaming her head off," he said.The suspects tied up John, stepping on his knees, and his father.Things escalated..The imposters headed to John's sister's bedroom. She was nine months pregnant."The guy with the gun came over and put the gun to her head and she started fighting," he said. "She's pregnant and was defending her baby and she kicked him and all we heard was noises."Screams that were so loud it seems the commotion scared off the suspects, who ran away without taking a single thing.John, who is a single dad, says he's haunted by what happened and is trying to focus on his little boy and girl."They're traumatized, I have to take them to therapy," he said.After the incident, John's sister did go into labor on Saturday. She had a healthy baby girl.----------