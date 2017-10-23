EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Man jumps in fire truck, allegedly assaults firefighter after crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2558579" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters arrest a driver who crashed his truck, jumped into a firetruck and assaulted a firefighter in Hell's Kitchen.

Nine people were injured after a man driving a box truck struck several vehicles, got into a fire truck and assaulted a firefighter.Police say 36-year-old Devon Brandon of Brooklyn was driving the truck northbound between 42nd and 44th Street on 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.He then got out of his truck, and into a fire truck. The firefighter inside was injured.Police took the truck driver into custody.Brandon is charged with felony reckless endangerment, assaulting a firefighter, driving while impaired on drugs, possession of cocaine and marijuana and refusing to take a breath test.He was admitted to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.Lucy Yang's full report:Eight other people who were injured were taken to Roosevelt Hospital and Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Brandon is currently on parole for criminal possession of a weapon and criminal sale of a firearm.