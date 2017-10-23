EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Man jumps in fire truck, allegedly assaults firefighter after crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Exclusvie video of the crash where a man climbed into a fire truck in Hell's Kitchen. (WABC)

Eyewitness News
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Nine people were injured after a man driving a box truck struck several vehicles, got into a fire truck and assaulted a firefighter.

Police say 36-year-old Devon Brandon of Brooklyn was driving the truck northbound between 42nd and 44th Street on 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

He then got out of his truck, and into a fire truck. The firefighter inside was injured.

WATCH: Firefighters apprehend truck driver after crash, assault
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters arrest a driver who crashed his truck, jumped into a firetruck and assaulted a firefighter in Hell's Kitchen.



Police took the truck driver into custody.

Brandon is charged with felony reckless endangerment, assaulting a firefighter, driving while impaired on drugs, possession of cocaine and marijuana and refusing to take a breath test.

He was admitted to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.

Lucy Yang's full report:
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang has the details on the wild crash that left multiple injured in Hell's Kitchen.



Eight other people who were injured were taken to Roosevelt Hospital and Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brandon is currently on parole for criminal possession of a weapon and criminal sale of a firearm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
accidentassaultfirefightersHell's KitchenNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
Cinderblock slices through roof of Bronx MTA bus
US general lays out Niger attack details; questions remain
Body of missing NJ college student found near campus
JetBlue flight lands safely at JFK Airport after bird strike
Noose found hanging in Metropolitan Opera House
Children recant story on suspected family stalker in Brooklyn
Soldier's widow says she was angered by Trump call
Show More
Well-dressed robbers sought after workers shot, pistol whipped
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
2 arrested in alleged scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in city water tank
More News
Top Video
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
US general lays out Niger attack details; questions remain
Cinderblock slices through roof of Bronx MTA bus
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video