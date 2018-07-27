Exclusive: Video shows Connecticut carjacking with 2 children in vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

Harrowing video shows a 10-year-old boy fleeing a car before it was stolen with his 5-year-old brother still inside

By
BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --
Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News shows the harrowing moments in which a car was stolen with two children inside in Connecticut Thursday night.

The video shows Jovenky Alcide entering a Jamaican restaurant near Benham and Park avenues in Bridgeport to pick up food, leaving his 10- and 5-year-old sons in the vehicle.
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the carjacking in Bridgeport.


The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Javon Gaymon, is seen watching him enter the business. He then hops in the driver's side, prompting the 10-year-old to flee the car moments before Gaymon pulls away with the 5-year-old still inside.

The boy runs to his father, and the two are then seen chasing the car down the street.

The suspect reportedly let the boy out a few blocks later and continued driving the stolen car.

State police spotted Alcide's red Nissan Altima in Stratford, and Gaymon was taken into custody.


"I can describe how..much effort the police officers in Bridgeport and all over the city put into it," Alcide said. "The service was quick. The response was amazing."

Gaymon is facing charges of kidnapping, larceny and risk of injury to a child.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingBridgeportFairfield County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News