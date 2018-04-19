EYEWITNESS NEWS ARCHIVES

1999 Columbine High School massacre: Watch Eyewitness News archive coverage

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch archive footage from WABC/Eyewitness News of the Columbine shooting when two students went on a deadly school shooting rampage in Littleton, Colorado. (AP)

Domenick Candelieri
LITTLETON, Colorado (WABC) --
On April 20, 1999, two students went on a deadly shooting rampage at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.

Originally planned as a school bombing in the school's cafeteria, similar in style to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold's decision to carry out their shooting spree came when the bombs in two duffel bags failed to detonate. Dressed in trench coats, the pair killed 12 students and a teacher and wounded more than 20 other people.

At the time, the Columbine shooting was the worst high shooting in U.S. history, prompting a national debate on gun control and school safety.

Eyewitness News pulled video from its archives to show you our coverage of the Columbine Shooting the day after it happened. You can watch it in the video player above.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun controlschool safetyschool shootingcolumbine school shootingeyewitness news archivesColorado
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYEWITNESS NEWS ARCHIVES
Eyewitness News Archives: 1995 Oklahoma City bombing
Eyewitness News Archives: 1993 Waco Siege
More eyewitness news archives
Top Stories
Police: A-Rod's nephew held for ransom after botched car deal
Hairdresser gets life for deliberately infecting men with HIV
911 operator gets jail time for hanging up on emergency calls
Soldier surprises teacher mom during school assembly
Police: Ex-lawman's double life as alleged rapist exposed after murder
Where does 'Upstate New York' start? New Yorkers weigh in
Alleged leader of MS-13 East Coast operations arraigned on LI
Video of cop knocking phone out of woman's hand goes viral
Show More
NY school requires students to use clear backpacks
Dad of kids killed by nanny 'hugged every' juror 'I could'
Teen arrested in murder of NJ Chinese food delivery man
Christie's portrait to cost more than 3 predecessors combined
Arrest made in murder of retired Jersey City teacher
More News