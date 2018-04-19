EYEWITNESS NEWS ARCHIVES

Oklahoma City bombing: Archive Eyewitness News coverage from 1995

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch archive footage from WABC/Eyewitness News of the deadly Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, when terrorists detonated a truck bomb outside a federal building. (AP David Phillip)

Domenick Candelieri
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (WABC) --
Exactly two years later after the Waco Siege on April 19, 1995, anti-government militant Timothy McVeigh and his co-conspirator Terry Nichols detonated a truck full of explosives outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The blast left 168 people dead and hundreds more injured, making it the worst attack on American soil until 9/11. Among the dead were 19 young children, who were in the building's daycare center at the time of the blast. The Murrah Building housed several federal agencies, including one of the agencies that had launched the initial raid on the Branch Davidian compound.

Eyewitness News pulled video from its archives to show you our coverage of the Oklahoma City bombing the day after it happened. You can watch it in the video player above.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bombingterror attackeyewitness news archivesTexasOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYEWITNESS NEWS ARCHIVES
Eyewitness News Archive: 1999 Columbine School massacre
Eyewitness News Archives: 1993 Waco Siege
More eyewitness news archives
Top Stories
Police: A-Rod's nephew held for ransom after botched car deal
Hairdresser gets life for deliberately infecting men with HIV
911 operator gets jail time for hanging up on emergency calls
Soldier surprises teacher mom during school assembly
Police: Ex-lawman's double life as alleged rapist exposed after murder
Where does 'Upstate New York' start? New Yorkers weigh in
Alleged leader of MS-13 East Coast operations arraigned on LI
Video of cop knocking phone out of woman's hand goes viral
Show More
NY school requires students to use clear backpacks
Dad of kids killed by nanny 'hugged every' juror 'I could'
Teen arrested in murder of NJ Chinese food delivery man
Christie's portrait to cost more than 3 predecessors combined
Arrest made in murder of retired Jersey City teacher
More News