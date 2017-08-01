Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2266581" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Tuesday, August 01, 2017 01:32PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
digital video
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
Family blames botched plastic surgery for Harlem mother's death
Man pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son after Disneyland
Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail
Police search for driver after deadly hit and run in Queens
'Can safe' lands woman in Honduras jail
Show More
Police: Escaped prisoner kills assistant warden's stepdaughter
Christie says he confronted fan because he said 'awful stuff'
Juveniles accused of setting cars on fire in Yonkers
2 kittens stolen from New Jersey animal shelter
Investigation into police shooting of emotionally disturbed man with knife
More News
Top Video
Mayor announces safest year on record for NYC public schools
Juveniles accused of setting cars on fire in Yonkers
Snake discovered hiding in desk in newsroom
Gunman sought after 2 struck by stray bullets, including 5-year-old girl
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York