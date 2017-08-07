  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

Your headlines for Monday and the AccuWeather forecast. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Your Eyewitness News Update and a look at the AccuWeather forecast.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
eyewitness news updatedigital video
Load Comments
Top Stories
Lawsuit claims Usher failed to warn 2 women, 1 man about herpes
Prosecutor: Police fatally shoot man who stabbed 3 people
1641st victim of 9/11 attack identified
Taxi driver in deadly accident not licensed, police say
2 Boy Scouts killed after sailboat hits power line
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Flash flood watch
Mayor calls for tax on wealthiest 1 percent to fund subway repairs
Swimmer who died ID'd as incoming Cornell student from Bronx
Show More
Young girl holds lemonade stand for boy battling cancer
Don Baylor, former MVP and manager of year, dies at 68
NY State Sen. John Flanagan says he completed alcohol treatment
New video shows aftermath of extreme turbulence on Philly plane
Westchester legislators set to vote on Immigrant Protection Act
More News
Top Video
Prosecutor: Police fatally shoot man who stabbed 3 people
Hikers capture terrifying encounter with mountain lion on video
2 Boy Scouts killed after sailboat hits power line
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video