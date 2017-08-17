Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE VIDEO FEED from Barcelona where police say van jumps sidewalk
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Attacker drives van into crowd in Barcelona; 1 dead, 32 hurt
Full Story
Eyewitness News Update
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2318224" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Thursday, August 17, 2017 01:30PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update.
Related Topics:
digital video
