Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
digital video
Load Comments
Top Stories
Attacker drives van into crowd in Barcelona; 1 dead, 32 hurt
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
Leader of white supremacy march fearful, tearful
Mom, son killed in apparent double-murder suicide
Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer at Jersey Shore
Diamond ring lost years ago found on misshaped carrot
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car in Brooklyn
Show More
HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
Israeli leader criticized for response to Charlottesville
Human remains found inside shopping cart in the Bronx
Man dies after bizarre chase, standoff on crane
More News
Top Video
Attacker drives van into crowd in Barcelona; 1 dead, 32 hurt
Virtual ride: Amusement park to open 'tallest, fastest' coaster
Family of tree fall victims thanks good Samaritans, 1st responders
Man dies after bizarre chase, standoff on crane
More Video