Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2562382" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 01:21PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Lord & Taylor sells landmark Fifth Avenue store
Uber driver escapes just before LIRR train hits car on tracks
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in NY area
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
NYC mayor: Subway homeless is my problem
5 teens charged with murder in highway rock incident
Fallen soldier's family gets $25K check from Trump
Show More
Lawsuit: New Jersey town illegally targeted Orthodox Jews
Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking stranger on subway
Dad of missing girl, reportedly left at coyote-infested alley, charged
Post-Superstorm Sandy Lindenhurst struggles to rebuild
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
More News
Top Video
Escape from the Headless Horseman in Sleepy Hollow's Haunted Hayride
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
US general lays out Niger attack details; questions remain
Cinderblock slices through roof of Bronx MTA bus
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York