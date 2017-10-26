Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Load Comments
Top Stories
Joe Girardi out as manager of the Yankees after 10 seasons
Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota to leave office
7 On Your Side goes undercover to catch speeding buses
Carbon monoxide incident in Jersey City injures 13 people
MUGSHOTS: 2 NYC buildings inspectors, 12 others arrested
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Sunday soaker
Statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside museum vandalized
Police hunt for men who tied up boy by his neck during home invasion
Show More
Kellogg apologizes for Corn Pops boxes after racism complaint
Hepatitis A exposure at Port Chester restaurant
VIDEO: Mom attacked while holding baby; teen charged
Judge allows parents to force-feed anorexic daughter
Gunman sought after man fatally shot at Brooklyn bus stop
More News
Top Video
Inside the oldest pet cemetery where there are some human remains too
Search on for men who spray painted swastika on synagogue
Enjoy island vibes without leaving New York City
2 charged after SUV slams into house in alleged road rage incident
More Video