Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota to leave office
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Carbon monoxide incident in Jersey City injures 13 people
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
LIVE VIDEO
President Trump declares opioid crisis
Watch Now
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota to leave office
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Carbon monoxide incident in Jersey City injures 13 people
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
LIVE VIDEO
President Trump declares opioid crisis
Watch Now
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2570697" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Thursday, October 26, 2017 01:55PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Joe Girardi out as manager of the Yankees after 10 seasons
Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota to leave office
7 On Your Side goes undercover to catch speeding buses
Carbon monoxide incident in Jersey City injures 13 people
MUGSHOTS: 2 NYC buildings inspectors, 12 others arrested
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Sunday soaker
Statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside museum vandalized
Police hunt for men who tied up boy by his neck during home invasion
Show More
Kellogg apologizes for Corn Pops boxes after racism complaint
Hepatitis A exposure at Port Chester restaurant
VIDEO: Mom attacked while holding baby; teen charged
Judge allows parents to force-feed anorexic daughter
Gunman sought after man fatally shot at Brooklyn bus stop
More News
Top Video
Inside the oldest pet cemetery where there are some human remains too
Search on for men who spray painted swastika on synagogue
Enjoy island vibes without leaving New York City
2 charged after SUV slams into house in alleged road rage incident
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York