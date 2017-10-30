  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
  • LIVE VIDEO Daily White House press briefing

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Monday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Monday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Load Comments
Top Stories
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates indicted in first charges from Russia probe
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Storm topples trees, leaves thousands without power
Off-duty officer fatally shoots 2 robbery suspects
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Young NJ jump rope champion struck and killed by car
Police searching for driver who struck NYPD recruit
Show More
2 cases of Legionnaire's disease reported in Westchester
Large water main break floods streets in Newark
'Stranger Things' actor Charlie Heaton denied US entry over drugs
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
Former Trump campaign advisor pleads guilty to lying to FBI agents.
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates indicted in first charges from Russia probe
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
Off-duty officer fatally shoots 2 robbery suspects
More Video