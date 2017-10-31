Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2588137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Tuesday, October 31, 2017 01:49PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Police-involved shooting in Queens
Teens could face charges for bush prank
New doubts about lost at sea story
Manhole explosion rattles Upper East Side
Mom investigated for human trafficking after 'funny' tweet
Man dies after being pulled from water at Port Jefferson Marina
Child rape suspect dressed up for kids' parties
Show More
Staples apologizes for worker's blackface costume
Fire leaves 90-year-old homeless
Thousands still without power after storm
VIDEO: Flooding washes away home
School bus strike looms on Long Island
More News
Top Video
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Manhole explosion rattles Upper East Side
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York